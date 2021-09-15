Dean shares his recipe for low carb taco salad dip

Dean Richards shares his recipe for low carb taco salad dip.

Ingredients:

15 ounce can refried beans or the lower carb refried soy beans (recipe below)

1 tablespoon olive oil extra virgin

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons minced garlic

1 ½ teaspoons chili powder

1 tablespoon unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk

Taco Seasoned Ground Beef:

½ pounds ground beef or ground turkey

1 small onion diced

3 cloves garlic minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon paprika

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Additional Toppings:

4 ounces sour cream

4 ounces cream cheese softened

8 ounces guacamole

2 medium tomatoes diced

8 ounces cheddar cheese shredded

3.8 ounce can sliced black olives optional

1 or 2 heads of Bibb or Boston lettuce (washed and separated) to use as cups for the taco dip. Or Low-carb tortilla chips

Instructions:

Refried Soy Beans (if using):

Drain can of soybean and rinse beans. Place beans in blender or food processor and process until smooth. Blend in remaining ingredients. Heat olive oil in medium skillet. Cook bean mixture until softened.

Taco Seasoned Ground Beef:

In large skillet, brown ground beef (turkey) with onion and garlic. Drain off fat, mix in remaining seasonings.

Layers

In small bowl combine sour cream and cream cheese. Set aside.

In 13×9 baking pan, layer in the following order:

refried soy beans,

taco seasoned ground beef,

sour cream mixture,

guacamole,

tomatoes,

shredded cheese.

Top with sliced black olives if desired.

Serve in bibb or boston lettuce cups or with low carb tortilla chips as a dip.

If omitting the bean layer, use another half to 1 pound of ground beef (turkey) with additional seasonings.

A low carb taco seasoning can be used in place of the mixed spice blend for the seasoned ground beef (turkey.)

To prevent the avocado layer from browning, sprinkle in some lemon or lime just into it before spreading it on.

Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container. They will stay fresh for up to 3 days.

