Dean shares his recipe for Irish Reuben Pizza

Dean Richards shares an easy and delicious recipe for Irish Reuben Pizza.

Ingredients

2 slices pumpernickel rye bread, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 1 1/4 cups)

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese (6 oz)

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (6 oz)

16 oz sauerkraut, drained well and squeezed dry

1/2 cup chopped fresh dill

½ cup Thousand Island dressing

1 Tbsp. Caraway Seeds

1 can refrigerated thin crust pizza dough/freshly made pizza dough

or

Thin Crust Boboli Pre-Baked Pizza Crust

Directions:

Move oven rack to middle position; heat oven to 425°F. Add bread pieces to small bowl; stir in melted butter until evenly coated. Spread evenly in ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan. Bake 5 minutes; stir. Continue baking 3 to 4 minutes or until toasted. Transfer toasted bread pieces to piece of waxed paper to cool.

In small bowl, mix cheeses.

(if canned/fresh pizza crust): Spray large cookie sheet with cooking spray; unroll dough onto cookie sheet. Starting at center, press dough into 15×10-inch rectangle. Bake 6 to 8 minutes per label directions, or until light golden brown. Remove for toppings.

(If Boboli): Warm the crust in oven for 4-5 minutes before removing for toppings.

Top partially baked crust with 1 1/2 cups of the cheese mixture, the corned beef and sauerkraut to within 1/2 inch of edges. Top with remaining 1 1/2 cups cheese mixture.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes longer or until cheese is melted and crust is deep golden brown.

Sprinkle with dill and caraway seeds. Drizzle with thousand island dressing. Sprinkle with toasted bread pieces.

