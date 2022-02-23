Dean shares his recipe for Instant Pot Pulled BBQ Chicken

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup low sodium chicken broth

1 ¼ cups BBQ sauce (divided)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon salt (use ½ teaspoon if using water instead of broth)

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 pounds of skinless chicken breasts and/or thighs; with bones or without.

burger buns (if desired, for serving)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine the chicken broth, ½ cup of the BBQ sauce (reserve the remaining BBQ sauce for after cooking), apple cider vinegar, garlic powder, chili powder, salt and pepper in the Instant Pot. Whisk until well combined.

Place the chicken into the sauce.

Close the Instant Pot lid and turn the steam release valve to the sealing position. Set the cook time to 16 minutes at high pressure. (The cook time is the same for fresh and frozen chicken.)

The Instant Pot will take about 15 minutes to reach pressure and then the cook time will begin counting down. When the cook time ends, allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes by leaving the Instant Pot alone (no need to press anything).

After 10 minutes, carefully move the steam release valve to the venting position. Once all of the steam has escaped and the pin drops down, carefully open the Instant Pot lid. Check that the chicken has cooked to at least 165° F using an instant read thermometer.

Remove the chicken to a clean bowl or cutting board and let it rest for a few minutes.

Stir the remaining ¾ cup of BBQ sauce into the sauce in the Instant Pot. If the sauce is not hot enough after stirring in the reserved BBQ sauce, you can heat it briefly using the saute function, stirring often. You can also simmer the sauce on saute to thicken it a bit, if desired.

Shred the chicken using two forks, your fingers, or a stand mixer. Stir some of the sauce from the pot into the shredded chicken.

Serve BBQ chicken on burger buns, with extra BBQ sauce, or as desired.

