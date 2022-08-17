WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares a recipe for Grilled Pork Tenderloin, Corn on the Cob and Brussel Sprouts.

See past recipes from Dean on his cooking page.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

1 pork tenderloin about 1 to ½ pounds

3 cloves garlic minced (about 1 tablespoon)

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Vegetable oil for grilling

Directions:

In a small bowl or liquid measuring cup, whisk together the garlic, apple cider vinegar, mustard, maple syrup, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour the marinade in a large, sturdy ziptop bag. Cut away the silver skin from the pork tenderloin. Trim away any large pieces of excess fat. Place pork in the bag with marinade and seal it tightly, “squishing” the bag so that the pork is coated on all sides. Place the bag in a baking dish or on a plate to catch any drips. Refrigerate to marinate for 2 hours or up to 1 day, turning occasionally. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes prior to grilling. When ready to cook, preheat the grill to medium (about 350 degrees F). Make sure the grates are very clean. Remove the pork from the marinade, shaking off any excess. Discard the marinade and bag. Place the pork on the grill with the indirect method (flames on the sides, not directly underneath) and cover. Cook until the pork reaches 135 degrees F on an instant read thermometer, about 12 to 15 minutes.

A few minutes before removing, baste meat with the sauce (BBQ, Maple Syrup, Orange Marmalade, Lemon/Oil) and allow to cook to taste. Remove the tenderloin to a plate, cover, and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Enjoy!

Grilled Corn on the Cob

Rinse and clean cobs of husks and silk.

Submerge cobs in cold water for 5 minutes.

Place each cob on a piece of foil with a tablespoon of butter. Wrap tightly.

Place on 400 degree grill.

Rotate the cob by 1/3 every 7-10 minutes.

Remove foil.

Enjoy!

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Trim and clean sprouts.

Place in a bowl and sprinkle with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Spread the sprouts on a grill pan so they don’t fall between the grates. I love “Oscar Ware aluminum Grill Toppers” available in most stores.

Cook under indirect heat. Turn the sprouts occasionally until you achieve the “browning” that you like.

