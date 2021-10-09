Dean shares his recipe for Greek Style Cod with Tomato, Onion & Garlic

As part of WGN’s Stories of Hope, Dean Richards shared a health recipe for Greek Style Cod

Ingredients:

2 pounds cod, halibut or mahi-mahi.

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Juice of 1 large lemon

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound onions, rough dice

2 large garlic cloves, minced or puréed

1 28-ounce can chopped tomatoes with juice (in summer use 2 pounds grated or peeled seeded ripe tomatoes)

⅛ teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

⅛ teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon tomato paste dissolved in 1/4 cup water

½ cup dry white wine or red wine

½ cup chopped parsley

Directions:

Pat the fish dry and season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a skillet large enough to hold the fish, heat the oil and add the onions over a medium heat.

Stir often, until they have softened and begun to color slightly, 8 to 10 minutes. Add a generous pinch of salt and the garlic and cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant, 30 seconds to a minute.

Stir in the tomatoes, sugar, paprika, cinnamon, dissolved tomato paste, wine, half the parsley and more salt and pepper to taste and bring to a simmer.

Work the fish into the mixture and cover tightly. Simmer until fish is opaque. Baste sauce over the fish every 5 minutes or so. Cook until the fish breaks apart with a fork.

Move to serving platter. Sprinkle on the remaining parsley. Serve hot or warm.