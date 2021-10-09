Dean shares his recipe for Greek Style Cod with Tomato, Onion & Garlic

As part of WGN’s Stories of Hope, Dean Richards shared a health recipe for Greek Style Cod
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds cod, halibut or mahi-mahi.
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- Juice of 1 large lemon
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 pound onions, rough dice
- 2 large garlic cloves, minced or puréed
- 1 28-ounce can chopped tomatoes with juice (in summer use 2 pounds grated or peeled seeded ripe tomatoes)
- ⅛ teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- ⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste dissolved in 1/4 cup water
- ½ cup dry white wine or red wine
- ½ cup chopped parsley
Directions:
Pat the fish dry and season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside.
In a skillet large enough to hold the fish, heat the oil and add the onions over a medium heat.
Stir often, until they have softened and begun to color slightly, 8 to 10 minutes. Add a generous pinch of salt and the garlic and cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant, 30 seconds to a minute.
Stir in the tomatoes, sugar, paprika, cinnamon, dissolved tomato paste, wine, half the parsley and more salt and pepper to taste and bring to a simmer.
Work the fish into the mixture and cover tightly. Simmer until fish is opaque. Baste sauce over the fish every 5 minutes or so. Cook until the fish breaks apart with a fork.
Move to serving platter. Sprinkle on the remaining parsley. Serve hot or warm.