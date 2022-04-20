Dean shares his recipe for easy homemade spanakopita (Greek spinach-feta pie)

Ingredients:

For the Spinach and Feta Filling

16 oz frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well-drained

2 bunches flat-leaf parsley, stems trimmed, finely chopped

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 eggs

11 oz quality feta cheese, crumbled

1 cup minced fresh dill weed or 2 tsp dried dill weed

Black pepper, to taste. Feta cheese provides the salt.

For the Crust

1 16 oz package Phyllo dough sheets (#4 pastry sheets), thawed

in the refrigerator.

1 cup extra virgin olive oil, more if needed

1 stick butter, melted

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.

2. Before you begin mixing the filling, be sure the spinach is very well drained, and squeeze out any excess liquid by hand.

3. In a mixing bowl, add the drained/squeezed spinach and the remaining filling ingredients. Stir until well combined.

4. Combine the one cup of olive oil with the melted one stick of butter.

5. Unroll the phyllo sheets and place them between two slightly damp kitchen cloths.

6. Prepare a 9 ½” X 13″ baking dish. Brush the bottom and sides of the dish with olive oil.

7. To assemble the spanakopita: Line the baking dish with two sheets of phyllo letting them cover the sides of the dish. Brush with olive oil/butter mixture. Add two more sheets in the same manner, and brush them with olive oil. Repeat with 8 sheets on the bottom of the dish.

8. Spread the spinach/feta filling over the phyllo base in the dish. Top with two more sheets, brushing each with oil/butter.

9. Continue to layer the phyllo sheets, two-at-a-time, brushing with oil/butter with a total of 6 more sheets. Brush the very top layer with olive oil, and sprinkle with a few drops of water.

10. Fold over the flaps of excess from the sides. Brush the folded sides well with olive oil.

11. Bake in the 325 degrees F heated-oven for 1 hour, or until the phyllo crust is crisp and golden brown.

12. Remove from the oven. Let it cool for 20 minutes.

13. Cut into squares and serve

