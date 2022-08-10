Dean Richards shares his recipe for cold cucumber soup.
Ingredients:
- 2 large European cucumbers (2 ¼ lbs), seeded and chopped
- 1 ½ cups plain Greek yogurt
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 1 lemon)
- 1 small shallot, roughly chopped
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/3 cup loosely packed fresh dill
- 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh parsley leaves
- 2 tablespoons loosely packed basil leaves
- 1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- Salt and white pepper to taste
- 1/2 red onion, finely chopped
Instructions:
- Seed and roughly chop the cucumber and shallot. Reserve a bit of cucumber for garnishing the soup, this you will finely chop.
- In a blender or food processor, combine the cucumber, yogurt, lemon juice, shallot, garlic, dill, parsley, basil, and olive oil. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and white pepper.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Season the soup with salt and white pepper just before serving. Garnish each serving with the finely chopped cucumbers, red onion, fresh dill sprig, and a drizzle of olive oil.
See past recipes from Dean on his cooking page.
