Dean shares his recipe for Carb-Friendly Chicken Cauliflower ‘Fried Rice’

Ingredients:

4 cups frozen riced cauliflower

½ cup, frozen or fresh peas or green beans (cut into small pieces)

½ cup, frozen or fresh carrots, minced

½ cup fresh red peppers, minced

5 teaspoons canola oil

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 cloves minced garlic

One 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and minced

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

¼ cup plus 2T low sodium soy sauce

2 Tablespoons, sesame oil

2 cooked chicken breasts, diced (rotisserie chicken is OK)

¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted

Directions

Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon of the canola oil. Add the eggs and quickly scramble. Transfer the eggs to a plate and set aside.

Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons canola oil. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring constantly, about 1 minute.

Add the peas (or green beans), carrots and red pepper. Sautee until soft. Remove to a plate.

Add 2 more teaspoons of oil to the pan. Heat until bubbling. Add defrosted riced cauliflower. Let it get a crispy coating on all sides.

Add the peas, carrots and peppers and stir-fry about 5 minutes.

As the vegetables are cooking, whisk the soy sauce and sesame oil together in a small bowl. Stir the sauce and chicken into the cauliflower mixture. Cook an additional minute or 2. Stir the cooked eggs back into the mixture.

Top with toasted slivered almonds and green onions and serve.

