Dean shares his recipe for Baked Haddock with Tomato & Fennel and Air Fryer Brussel Sprouts



Baked Haddock with Tomato and Fennel

Ingredients

1 lb Haddock, cod, halibut or bass.

1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic-minced

lemon zest from one lemon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cracked pepper

1 tablespoon thyme

½ of a sweet onion- thinly sliced

pinch salt and pepper

juice of one lemon

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 fennel bulb- very thinly sliced

1 ½ lbs cherry, grape or baby heirloom tomatoes

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F Cut fish into 6-8 pieces. In a medium bowl, mix oil, garlic, salt, pepper, thyme and lemon zest. Toss with fish, set aside. In a lightly oiled baking dish, place onion slices on the bottom. Scatter sliced fennel over top. Drizzle with 1 teaspoon olive oil, lemon juice from ½ a lemon, and sprinkle with a generous 3 finger pinch of salt and pepper.Top with tomatoes. Place in the oven for 30-35 minutes, giving a good shake, halfway through. Place the white fish on top, among the tomatoes. Drizzle any left over marinade over the fish and tomatoes. Place back in the oven and cook 7-8 minutes or until fish cooks to desired done-ness. Remove from oven. Squeeze with remaining ½ lemon, scatter with thyme and serve.

Air Fryer Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients:

1 pound brussel sprouts, trimmed and halved through the stems (cut larger ones in quarters)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

¼ cup balsamic glaze

Directions:

Heat air fryer to 400 degrees, if preheating is necessary.

Place brussels sprouts in the air fryer basket; drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil and the salt. Fry for 15 minutes, shaking basket or stirring the sprouts halfway through.

Sprinkle sprouts with garlic. Continue to fry until the garlic is golden brown, another 2 to 4 minutes.

Transfer brussels sprouts to a serving platter.

Either simmer regular balsamic vinegar until it thickens up…or just squeeze bottled balsamic glaze over the brussel sprouts.

