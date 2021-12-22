Dean shares delicious recipe for Christmas Brandied Ham

Dean shares his recipe for Christmas Brandied Ham.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups packed dark-brown sugar

1/4 cup brandy or bourbon

2 tablespoons grainy mustard

1 bone-in half ham (about 6 pounds), fully cooked

1 cup pineapple juice

Directions:

In a small saucepan, combine sugar, brandy, and mustard. Bring to a boil over medium; cook until glaze is thick and syrupy, 3 minutes. (To store, refrigerate, up to 2 days. Reheat before using.)

Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Using a sharp knife, cut off hard rind from ham (if any); score the fat in a diamond pattern.

Insert whole cloves throughout the top of the ham. Place ham, cut side down, in a roasting pan or on a rimmed baking sheet and cover tightly with foil.

Pour pineapple juice over the ham.

Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted

in thickest part reads 145 degrees, about 1 1/2 hours.

Brush ham generously with glaze, making sure to coat all exposed areas. Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake, uncovered, until glaze is sticky and ham is browned, about 35 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

More recipes from Dean on his Dean Cooks page of the website. Tune in Wednesdays on the WGN Morning News for more!