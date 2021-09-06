Dean shares delicious Labor Day grilling recipes

WGN’s Dean Richards is sharing a few delicious grilling recipes to try this Labor Day.
SHRIMP AND TROPICAL FRUIT KABOBS
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
- 30 uncooked shrimp (26-30 per pound size), peeled and deveined
- 30 mango cubes (about 1 large mango)
- 30 fresh pineapple cubes (about 1-1/2 cups)
Directions:
- In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the first eight ingredients. Add shrimp; seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate 2 hours.
- Drain shrimp, discarding marinade. On each of 30 metal or soaked wooden appetizer skewers, thread one shrimp, one mango cube and one pineapple cube.
- Heat a grill/grill pan over medium heat. In batches, cook kabobs 2-3 minutes on each side or until shrimp turn pink.
GRILLED PEARS WITH CRANBERRY CRUMBLE
Ingredients:
- 3 medium ripe pears, sliced
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon butter
TOPPING:
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 cup granola without raisins
Directions:
- Toss pears and cranberries with sugar, flour and cinnamon.
- Place 1 tablespoon butter in a 9-in. cast-iron skillet. Place on grill rack over medium heat until butter is melted.
- Stir in fruit; grill, covered, until pears are tender, 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- For topping, mix melted butter and cinnamon; toss with granola. Sprinkle over pears. Grill, covered, 5 minutes. Serve warm.
Brownies On the Grill with Strawberries
Ingredients:
- Packaged Brownie Mix
- Strawberries, sliced ¼ thick
- Whipping cream
- 2 – 8.5 inch x 8.5 inch aluminum baking trays
- Cake sprinkles or chocolate shavings.
- Cooking spray
Instructions:
- Mix the brownie Mix per box instructions and pour half into each oiled baking tray.
- Pre-heat your barbecue grill to 350° F indirect heat.
- Bake for approximately 15 minutes depending on your heat output.
- Start checking brownies at the 10 minute mark with a toothpick inserted into the center. If it comes out wet, it’s not done.
- Let cool and trim to plate size if required.
- Wash and cut your fresh strawberries to about ¼ inch thickness
- Cover one layer of the brownies with whipped cream. Sprinkle in strawberries.
- Top with other layer of the brownies. Add more whipped cream and more strawberries.
- Sprinkle with sprinkles or chocolate shavings, if desired.
ASPARAGUS BEEF ROLLS (JAPANESE NEGIMAKI)
INGREDIENTS:
- 24 thin asparagus spears
- 1⁄2 cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1⁄4 cup mirin or 1/4 cup dry sherry
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated. Salt & Pepper to taste.
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 bunch green onion, greens portions only
- 1½ lb. beef tenderloin
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat grill pan until hot; bring salted water to a boil over medium high heat in a saucepan.
- Blanch asparagus spears for 1 minute; drain and plunge in an ice water bath to stop cooking.
- In a small saucepan combine soy sauce, sugar, mirin (or dry sherry), ginger, and garlic; heat over medium heat until reduced and slightly thickened; set aside to cool.
- Cut green onions in fourths, lengthwise, so you have long strips.
- Slice beef in 1/4 inch slices, then pound to tenderize and thin out. Dip beef slice in soy sauce mixture and place on a clean work surface; season with pepper.
- Place an asparagus spear and a piece of green onion on the beef slice and roll up. Do the same with the remaining asparagus and beef.
- Grill beef rolls about 2 minutes until slightly charred and medium rare. Turn several times and brush with soy sauce mixture.
- Remove to a serving platter and drizzle generously with soy sauce mixture