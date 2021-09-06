Dean shares delicious Labor Day grilling recipes

WGN’s Dean Richards is sharing a few delicious grilling recipes to try this Labor Day.

SHRIMP AND TROPICAL FRUIT KABOBS

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup coconut milk
  • 1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
  • 30 uncooked shrimp (26-30 per pound size), peeled and deveined
  • 30 mango cubes (about 1 large mango)
  • 30 fresh pineapple cubes (about 1-1/2 cups)

Directions:

  1. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the first eight ingredients. Add shrimp; seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate 2 hours.
  2. Drain shrimp, discarding marinade. On each of 30 metal or soaked wooden appetizer skewers, thread one shrimp, one mango cube and one pineapple cube.
  3. Heat a grill/grill pan over medium heat. In batches, cook kabobs 2-3 minutes on each side or until shrimp turn pink.

GRILLED PEARS WITH CRANBERRY CRUMBLE

Ingredients:

  • 3 medium ripe pears, sliced
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon butter

TOPPING:

  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 cup granola without raisins

Directions:

  1. Toss pears and cranberries with sugar, flour and cinnamon.
  2. Place 1 tablespoon butter in a 9-in. cast-iron skillet. Place on grill rack over medium heat until butter is melted.
  3. Stir in fruit; grill, covered, until pears are tender, 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  4. For topping, mix melted butter and cinnamon; toss with granola. Sprinkle over pears. Grill, covered, 5 minutes. Serve warm.

Brownies On the Grill with Strawberries

Ingredients:

  • Packaged Brownie Mix
  • Strawberries, sliced ¼ thick
  • Whipping cream
  • 2 – 8.5 inch x 8.5 inch aluminum baking trays
  • Cake sprinkles or chocolate shavings.
  • Cooking spray

Instructions:

  1. Mix the brownie Mix per box instructions and pour half into each oiled baking tray.
  2. Pre-heat your barbecue grill to 350° F indirect heat.
  3. Bake for approximately 15 minutes depending on your heat output.
  4. Start checking brownies at the 10 minute mark with a toothpick inserted into the center. If it comes out wet, it’s not done.
  5. Let cool and trim to plate size if required.
  6. Wash and cut your fresh strawberries to about ¼ inch thickness
  7. Cover one layer of the brownies with whipped cream. Sprinkle in strawberries.
  8. Top with other layer of the brownies. Add more whipped cream and more strawberries.
  9. Sprinkle with sprinkles or chocolate shavings, if desired.

ASPARAGUS BEEF ROLLS (JAPANESE NEGIMAKI)

INGREDIENTS:

  • 24 thin asparagus spears
  • 1⁄2 cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1⁄4 cup mirin or 1/4 cup dry sherry
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated. Salt & Pepper to taste.
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 bunch green onion, greens portions only
  • 1½ lb. beef tenderloin

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat grill pan until hot; bring salted water to a boil over medium high heat in a saucepan.
  2. Blanch asparagus spears for 1 minute; drain and plunge in an ice water bath to stop cooking.
  3. In a small saucepan combine soy sauce, sugar, mirin (or dry sherry), ginger, and garlic; heat over medium heat until reduced and slightly thickened; set aside to cool.
  4. Cut green onions in fourths, lengthwise, so you have long strips.
  5. Slice beef in 1/4 inch slices, then pound to tenderize and thin out. Dip beef slice in soy sauce mixture and place on a clean work surface; season with pepper.
  6. Place an asparagus spear and a piece of green onion on the beef slice and roll up. Do the same with the remaining asparagus and beef.
  7. Grill beef rolls about 2 minutes until slightly charred and medium rare. Turn several times and brush with soy sauce mixture.
  8. Remove to a serving platter and drizzle generously with soy sauce mixture

