Tex-Mex Turkey Rice Skillet

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 1 cup uncooked long-grain rice
  • 1 ounce chicken broth
  • 1 cup medium or hot chunky salsa
  • 2 cups chopped zucchini
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • 1-1/2 cups chopped leftover cooked BUTTERBALL® Turkey
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Mexican-style cheese

Directions:

  1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add rice; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until rice turns light golden brown. Stir in broth and salsa; cover. Reduce heat to low; simmer 15 minutes or until rice is tender.
  2. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in another skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini and onion; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add corn; cook and stir 2 minutes or until vegetables just start to brown on edges. Stir in turkey; cover and keep warm until rice is done.
  3. Add turkey mixture to cooked rice; cook 2 minutes or until turkey is heated through, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle evenly with cheese; cover. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Wild Rice and Turkey Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 cup finely chopped carrots
  • 1 cup finely chopped onions
  • ½ cup finely chopped celery
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 cups chopped leftover cooked BUTTERBALL® Turkey
  • 2 cups cooked wild rice
  • 2 cans (about 14 ounces each) chicken broth
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 cups whipping cream
  • 2 tablespoons dry sherry

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add carrots, onion, celery and garlic. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
  2. Stir in turkey, rice, broth, salt and pepper. Cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Stir in cream and sherry. Cook until heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately.

Turkey Leftover Sandwich

