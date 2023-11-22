It’s Thanksgiving Eve! WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is at the Butterball Hotline with ideas for your turkey leftovers. For more info, go to: www.butterball.com
Tex-Mex Turkey Rice Skillet
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 cup uncooked long-grain rice
- 1 ounce chicken broth
- 1 cup medium or hot chunky salsa
- 2 cups chopped zucchini
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 1-1/2 cups chopped leftover cooked BUTTERBALL® Turkey
- 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Mexican-style cheese
Directions:
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add rice; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until rice turns light golden brown. Stir in broth and salsa; cover. Reduce heat to low; simmer 15 minutes or until rice is tender.
- Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in another skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini and onion; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add corn; cook and stir 2 minutes or until vegetables just start to brown on edges. Stir in turkey; cover and keep warm until rice is done.
- Add turkey mixture to cooked rice; cook 2 minutes or until turkey is heated through, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle evenly with cheese; cover. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Wild Rice and Turkey Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 cup finely chopped carrots
- 1 cup finely chopped onions
- ½ cup finely chopped celery
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 cups chopped leftover cooked BUTTERBALL® Turkey
- 2 cups cooked wild rice
- 2 cans (about 14 ounces each) chicken broth
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons dry sherry
Directions:
- Heat oil in large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add carrots, onion, celery and garlic. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
- Stir in turkey, rice, broth, salt and pepper. Cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in cream and sherry. Cook until heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately.