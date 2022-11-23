WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards along with Butterball share a recipe for Leftover Turkey Enchiladas.
Enjoy!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups leftover shredded cooked Butterball® Turkey
- 1-½ cups (6 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
- 2 cans (4.5 ounces) chopped green chiles, divided
- ½ cup chopped green onions
- ⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 6 (6-inch) flour tortillas
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bottle (16 ounces) medium-hot salsa verde
- Lime wedges and fresh cilantro leaves (optional)
- CRANBERRY SALSA
- 1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons minced seeded jalapeño pepper* *Jalapeño peppers can sting and irritate the skin, so wear rubber gloves when handling peppers and do not touch your eyes.
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with damp paper towels.
- Combine turkey, 1 cup cheese, 1 can green chiles, green onions, chopped cilantro and lime juice in medium bowl. Place about ½ cup turkey mixture on one side of each tortilla, and roll up tightly. Place, seam side down, on prepared baking dish. Cover with damp paper towels.
- Heat oil over medium heat in 10-inch cast iron skillet. Add onion; cook, stirring frequently, 3 to 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in salsa verde and remaining 1 can green chiles; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Remove 1 cup sauce.
- Gently place enchiladas, seam side down, in remaining sauce. Top with reserved 1 cup sauce. Bring just to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 4 to 5 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with remaining ½ cup cheese.
- Bake, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned and sauce is bubbly. Prepare and serve with Cranberry Salsa. Garnish with lime wedges and cilantro leaves.
- For the Cranberry Salsa: Combine all ingredients in small bowl. Serve with enchiladas.
- Pro Tip: Cooked leftover turkey is good for 3 to 4 days. To save for even longer, pop it in the freezer to save for up to 6 months!
