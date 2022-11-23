WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards along with Butterball share a recipe for Leftover Turkey Enchiladas.

Enjoy!

For more information, go to Butterball.com or call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 to chat with turkey experts.

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups leftover shredded cooked Butterball® Turkey

1-½ cups (6 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided

2 cans (4.5 ounces) chopped green chiles, divided

½ cup chopped green onions

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

6 (6-inch) flour tortillas

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 bottle (16 ounces) medium-hot salsa verde

Lime wedges and fresh cilantro leaves (optional)

CRANBERRY SALSA

1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons minced seeded jalapeño pepper* *Jalapeño peppers can sting and irritate the skin, so wear rubber gloves when handling peppers and do not touch your eyes.

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with damp paper towels. Combine turkey, 1 cup cheese, 1 can green chiles, green onions, chopped cilantro and lime juice in medium bowl. Place about ½ cup turkey mixture on one side of each tortilla, and roll up tightly. Place, seam side down, on prepared baking dish. Cover with damp paper towels. Heat oil over medium heat in 10-inch cast iron skillet. Add onion; cook, stirring frequently, 3 to 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in salsa verde and remaining 1 can green chiles; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Remove 1 cup sauce. Gently place enchiladas, seam side down, in remaining sauce. Top with reserved 1 cup sauce. Bring just to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 4 to 5 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with remaining ½ cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned and sauce is bubbly. Prepare and serve with Cranberry Salsa. Garnish with lime wedges and cilantro leaves. For the Cranberry Salsa: Combine all ingredients in small bowl. Serve with enchiladas. Pro Tip: Cooked leftover turkey is good for 3 to 4 days. To save for even longer, pop it in the freezer to save for up to 6 months!

