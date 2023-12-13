To celebrate the new Willy Wonka movie, Dean is making Chocolate Bark — both orange and peppermint flavored.
Chocolate Peppermint Bark
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oz dark chocolate, coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon peppermint extract (or 1 tsp. peppermint schnapps)
- 1 cup crushed candy canes, for topping
DIRECTIONS:
- Line a large baking tray with parchment paper, and set aside.
- Melt the dark chocolate in the microwave at 20 second intervals, stirring between each interval until fully melted.
- Mix peppermint extract (or schnapps) into the melted chocolate.
- Pour onto the prepared baking tray, and spread out into a large rectangle.
- Top with crushed candy canes.
- Allow the chocolate to set at room temperature or in the fridge.
- Once set, break into pieces.
Chocolate-Orange Bark
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oz dark chocolate, coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon orange extract (or 1 tsp. Orange liqueur such as Cointreau)
- Zest from 1 large orange, for topping
DIRECTIONS:
- Line a large baking tray with parchment paper, and set aside.
- Melt the dark chocolate in the microwave at 20 second intervals, stirring between each interval until fully melted.
- Mix orange extract (or liqueur) into the melted chocolate.
- Pour onto the prepared baking tray, and spread out into a large rectangle.
- Top with orange zest (1 orange).
- Allow the chocolate to set at room temperature or in the fridge.
- Once set, break into pieces.
