It’s grilling season! And the Fourth of July is peak grilling season! Dean Richards shares a few recipes to try on the grill!

Watermelon Gazpacho

Ingredients:

4 heaping cups cubed seedless watermelon

1 English cucumber, diced, reserve half

3 medium tomatoes, diced, reserve half

1 small red bell pepper, diced, reserve half

⅓ cup chopped green onions, diced, reserve half

1 garlic clove

small handful basil

3 to 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 to 2 teaspoons sea salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ jalapeño pepper, optional

diced avocado, optional

Instructions:

Set aside the reserved half of the chopped cucumber, tomatoes, red pepper and green onions and place the remaining half in a blender.

Add the watermelon, garlic, basil, vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper and jalapeño pepper, if using.

Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Pour into a large bowl and stir in the reserved chopped vegetables.

Chill for 3 to 4 hours or overnight.

Drizzle with olive oil and garnish with diced avocado, if desired, before serving.

Grilled Chicken Breasts & Thighs for “Pulled Chicken”

Ingredients:

1 roasted chicken (roast your own or store-bought) or 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Salt and pepper

3 Vidalia onions, sliced and sauteed until slightly brown (caramelized)

1 pkg buns, toasted on grill (I like kaiser, brioche or Hawaiian)

1 bottle BBQ sauce (I like Famous Dave’s “Sweet & Zesty” or Sweet Baby Ray “Caramelized Onion”

Instructions:

Preheat the grill to medium heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper.

Grill with “indirect” heat for 10 minutes, turning halfway through the time, until the chicken has an internal temperature of 165ºF.

Remove from grill and allow to cool.

Shred with two forks.

Mix BBQ sauce

Toast buns on grill. Top with shredded chicken and caramelized onion.

Corn Salad with Walnuts and Feta Cheese

Ingredients:

4 cups corn kernels (roasted from cobs, sliced off….or frozen)

2 jalapeños, seeded and minced (optional, if you want some heat)

1/2 cup roasted red peppers, sliced

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

Juice of one lime

4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 cup chopped walnuts

3/4 cup crumbled feta

Instructions:

Toast the walnuts in a pan with a little olive oil until fragrant. Be careful not to over-toast.

Combine the corn, (optional) jalapeños, red peppers, vinegar, lime, oil, salt, pepper and walnuts in a large bowl.

Let the salad rest for an hour so flavors can blend.

Mix with the feta just before serving.

