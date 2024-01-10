Dean cooks Sun Dried Tomato and Basil Soup and Grilled Cheese
Sun Dried Tomato and Basil Soup
Ingredients:
- 1/2 onion, diced
- 3 tsp Garlic, or 3 tsp minced Garlic
- 2 tbsp Olive Oil
- 28 oz diced tomatoes (fresh is best, but this time of year use canned. I prefer San Marzano or
fire-roasted)
- 1 1/2 cups sun dried tomatoes, (packed in oil) – drained
- 14 oz Tomato sauce
- 6 oz Tomato Paste
- ½ cup fresh Basil (reserve some for garnish)
- 4 cups Chicken Broth
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1/4 tsp Pepper
- 1 cup half and half
- Sour cream, optional
- Garlic Croutons, optional
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat, add onion and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add garlic,
stir and cook for an additional 1 minute.
- Add Tomatoes, Sauce, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Basil, and Broth; stir and bring to a
boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 30 minutes.
- When the tomatoes begin to break down, blend soup in batches, or use an immersion blender
to achieve desired consistency.
- Add salt, pepper, and half and half, then let simmer for 10 minutes, uncovered.
- Serve with a drizzle of sour cream, garlic croutons and some chopped basil on top.
- Grilled Cheese sandwiches, of course, are the perfect accompaniment.
French Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 3 large onions , (yellow, sweet, or red, choose whatever you like)
- 1 stick softened butter, divided
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme sprigs
- 3 tablespoons water or wine , white or red, whatever is on hand
- 1 loaf, sliced sourdough bread
- 4 ounces gruyere cheese , grated, about 1 cup
- 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated, about 1 cup
Directions
- Peel and slice the onions into large slices. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon
of butter with the canola oil. Add the onion slices, sprinkle with the salt, and reduce the heat to low and
cover with a lid. Add the thyme sprigs. Stir every 15 minutes or so, raising the heat if the onions seem to
be taking a long time, but watch to be sure they don’t burn.
- Add the wine or water into the onions, cooking to become even more jammy as they cook.
Remove from heat when cooked down.
- Spread ½ tablespoon of butter on one side of the slices of bread.
- Mix the two grated cheeses together.
- Layer the slices of bread with the cheese, then the caramelized onions, and more cheese. Top
with another slice of bread, buttered side up. Repeat with the additional slices of bread.
- Place bread buttered side down in a fry pan over medium heat. Cover with a lid and let cook for
3-4 minutes or until golden.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low and flip sandwich to the other side and cook for 2-3 minutes or
until bread is toasty golden and cheese has melted (the second side will cook faster than the first so
watch carefully.)
- Cut in half and enjoy hot.
Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!