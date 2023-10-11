Dean Richards shares his recipes for Texas-style beef chili with butternut squash & beans

Ingredients

3 lbs. chuck roast, cut in 1/2 inch cubes

1 – 14.5 oz. can pinto beans

1 medium butternut squash (about 2 cups) , peeled, seeded and cut in 1/2 cubes. (buying it pre-peeled and pre-diced will save a lot of time)

1 – 14.5 oz. can fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 – 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes

1 – 8oz. can roasted garlic tomato sauce

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1 chipotle pepper (from a can of chipotle in adobo), chopped fine. (Add more if you like it hotter.)

1 dried ancho chili pod, chopped fine or 1 tsp. ground.

10 oz. whole kernel corn (or the corn from 2 cobs)

1 – 15.5 oz. can dark red kidney beans

1 – 2.25 oz. can sliced black olives

12 oz of your favorite dark beer

4-6 oz. chicken stock or water.

1/4 cup red chili powder

2 tbsp garlic powder

1 onion, chopped fine

1 green pepper, chopped fine.

1 1/2 tsp dried Mexican oregano

1/2 tsp. paprika

1 1/2 tsp cumin, ground

2 tbsp corn masa flour (Masa Ferina)

Salt and pepper to taste.

2 tbsp vegetable oil or bacon grease.

Beef stock, if needed to thin chili during cooking.

Instructions:

Bake (15 min at 300 degrees) or microwave (7 minutes) butternut squash until slightly soft. Set aside.

Heat oil or bacon grease in a large pot or dutch oven over medium heat.

Add cubed beef in batches, browning well on all sides. Remove browned pieces and place in a large bowl until all beef is browned well.

Return browned beef to pot with juices collected in bowl.

Add onion and green pepper. Sauté for about 2 minutes, stirring often.

Add tomato paste and continue stirring until paste no longer smells raw (the paste will start to smell a bit sweet and the aroma will deepen.)

Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, chipotle, ancho chili, chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder and beer.

Simmer for 30 minutes and taste for seasoning.

Add butternut squash and simmer 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until squash is just about fork tender, stirring often.

Add all remaining ingredients and simmer uncovered for 1 hour, stirring often to prevent burning.

Add beef stock or water as needed to achieve desired consistency. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Simmer uncovered for an additional hour, adding liquid if necessary. Allow to rest 15 minutes before serving.

Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream and/or chopped onion.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!