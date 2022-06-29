Dean shares his recipe for Spatchcocked Greek chicken on the grill and Strawberry shortcake cups

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken (3 1/2 to 4 pounds) spatchcocked

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 2 lemons and zest of 1

3 garlic cloves, finely grated

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 scallions, sliced

1/4 cup roughly chopped fresh dill

Directions

Special Equipment: Kitchen Shears

To spatchcock the chicken take a look at this YouTube video

To spatchcock the chicken, use strong kitchen scissors or poultry shears and cut down either side of the spine. Pull out the spine, turn the chicken over and press down on the breast of the chicken to flatten it out to one thickness.



Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice and zest, garlic, oregano, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Put the chicken in a gallon-size resealable plastic bag in a rimmed dish. Pour in half of the marinade, reserving the rest for serving later. Seal the bag and rotate it around to evenly distribute the marinade. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Remove the chicken from the marinade and discard the marinade. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels and season generously all over with salt and pepper; let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Prepare a grill for medium indirect heat: For gas grills (with 3 or more burners), turn all the burners to medium-high heat; after about 15 minutes turn off one of the middle burners and turn the remaining burners down to medium. For charcoal grills, bank one chimney starter-full of lit and ashed-over charcoal briquettes to one side of the grill. Set up a drip pan on the other side to avoid flare-ups. (Be sure to consult the grill manufacturer’s guide for best results.)

Place the chicken skin-side up on the indirect side of the grill with the legs facing the hotter side. Cover and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thigh (avoiding the bone) reads 150 to 160 degrees F (almost cooked through), about 50 minutes.

Move the chicken over to the direct-heat side of the grill. After 2 minutes, flip the chicken to char and crisp up the skin side, another 3 or 4 minutes. Check that the temperature in the thigh is now at least 165 degrees F. If it is not, then move the chicken back to the indirect side, cover and cook until the final temperature is reached. Remove from the grill; let rest 20 minutes before carving.

Stir the scallions and dill into the reserved marinade. Drizzle over the chicken or serve on the side.

Strawberry Shortcake In A Cup

Ingredients:

1 container, Cool Whip…or…Stabilized Whipped Cream:

2 teaspoons gelatin (unflavored)

2 Tablespoons water

2 cups heavy cream , cold

5-6 Tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Strawberry Trifle

2 loaves pound cake , cut into 1-inch cubes

6 cups strawberries , chopped

1 cup, fresh blueberries, washed

Instructions:

Defrost Cool Whip….or…place a medium-large-sized mixing bowl and the beaters into the freezer for about 15 minutes.

Dissolve the gelatin in a small bowl with the water. Let sit a few minutes until thickened. Microwave about 10 seconds until it turns back to liquid.

Pour the cream, sugar, and vanilla into the chilled bowl. Beat on low until the ingredients are mixed together, then beat on high until a soft peak forms, about 1 to 2 minutes. Slowly mix in the liquid gelatin while the beaters are on. Beat until a stiff peak forms.

Strawberry Trifle

To assemble the trifle, distribute half of the pound cake into 10 oz. glasses or cups (plastic is prefered)

Add a thin layer of whipped cream Sprinkle half the strawberries over the top. Add a dollop of whipped cream. Repeat with remaining pound cake, strawberries, and whipped cream until complete.

Sprinkle with a few blueberries (red, white and blue.)

