WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares his recipe for Roasted Vegetable Pasta Salad with Prosciutto.
Ingredients
For the salad:
- 1 pound pasta (I recommend farfalle or cavatelli; something twisted to absorb the dressing)
- 1 cup chopped prosciutto
- 1 grilled green bell pepper
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, no cooked, halved
- 1 onion, rough cut (I recommend sweet Vidalia onion)
- 1 pound grilled asparagus
- 1/2 cup kalamata olives halved
- 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley
- ¼ cup toasted pine nuts (carefully, quickly toast the nuts in olive oil or butter until they “just” begin to turn brown. Remove from heat so they don’t burn.
- 3/4 cup small mozzarella balls halved
- 1 1/4 cups homemade (recipe below) or store bought Italian dressing.
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- salt and pepper to taste
For the dressing:
- ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
- 1 1/2 tablespoons finely minced red bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 1 1/2 teaspoons minced dried onion or 1 teaspoon fresh minced onion
- 3/4 teaspoon dried basil
- 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
For the dressing:
- Combine all of the ingredients in a jar and shake vigorously to combine. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
For the salad:
- Cook the pasta in salted water according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cool water. Cook with extra virgin olive oil.
- Place the pasta in a large bowl and add the bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, onion, olives, parsley and mozzarella balls. Pour the dressing over the pasta mixture and toss to coat.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Sprinkle the prosciutto over the salad.
- Sprinkle the roasted pine nuts over the salad.
- Sprinkle the parmesan cheese over the salad.
- It’s especially good if you make it in advance and let it sit. Be sure to mix thoroughly before serving.)
See past recipes from Dean on his cooking page.
Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!