Dean shares his recipe for Ramen Chicken Casserole

Ingredients:

2 pkgs chicken flavored ramen noodles

2 cups cooked chicken, diced or shredded

2 cans (10.5 oz) each cream of chicken soup

2 cups fresh or frozen mixed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, green or red peppers, peas….your choice)

1 1/2 cups bread crumbs or cracker crumbs for topping

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cook ramen noodles per package directions. Do not cook with seasoning packet yet.

If using fresh vegetables, steam or cook them, very al dente.

Drain noodles and place in large bowl. Add both seasoning packets that came with noodles

Add cooked chicken, cream of chicken soup and vegetables.

Salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.

Place into a lightly greased 9×13 baking dish and evenly spread.

Sprinkle bread crumbs or cracker crumbs over the top.

Bake for 30-35 minutes, until crumb topping is slightly browned.

