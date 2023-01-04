Dean Richards shares his recipe for New Year Black Eyed Pea Salad and Easy Roasted Tomato-Basil Soup.

Black Eyed Pea Salad:

Ingredients:

For The Dressing:

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice freshly squeezed

1 clove garlic peeled and minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

For The Salad:

2 cans black eyed peas, drained and rinsed

2 cups cherry tomatoes. sliced

1 English cucumber, cut into small pieces (approximately 1 to 1 ½ cups)

1 celery rib, sliced

1 large red bell pepper

1 cup corn (fresh, canned or thawed from frozen)

½ cup onion, finely diced

½ cup Italian Parsley, chopped

Instructions:

1. Make the vinaigrette. Whisk together balsamic vinegar, fresh lemon juice, minced garlic, salt and black pepper in a small bowl. While still whisking, slowly add the extra-virgin olive oil and continue whisking until fully incorporated and smooth. Set it aside.

2. Make the salad. Place black-eyed peas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, celery, bell pepper, corn, and red onion in a bowl.

3. Drizzle the salad with the dressing. Add the parsley. Give it a toss.

4. Taste seasonings. If you have the time, let it rest for at least four hours or preferably overnight.

5. Serve by itself, as a side dish, or with tortilla chips as a dip.

Easy Roasted Tomato-Basil Soup

Ingredients:

3 pounds tomatoes any variety, cut in half

6 cloves garlic

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup minced yellow onion

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

5 cups low-sodium veggie or chicken broth

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Spread tomatoes and garlic in 1 layer onto a large baking sheet. Drizzle with 3-4 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes or until tomatoes are lightly charred on the outside and tender on the inside. Remove from oven and cool for 5 minutes. While the tomatoes are roasting, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot or dutch oven. Add the onions and cook down on medium heat until golden , about 4-5 minutes. Add salt, pepper, the roasted tomatoes and garlic, broth, and basil leaves. At this point, transfer the mixture to a blender and blend for 1 minutes or until the soup is creamy. This can also be done using a hand-held blender. Return the soup to pot and simmer for 5 minutes.