Dean Richards shares his recipe for Mediterranean cod with tomatoes, onions, and peppers.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. cod
- 1 onion, cut into strips
- 1 green bell pepper, cut into strips
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
- 2 garlic cloves, diced
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper (*optional*)
- 1 tsp. oregano
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 28 ounces diced tomatoes (fresh Roma or canned)
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 Tbsp. capers
- Salt & Pepper, to taste
- (optional) rice, quinoa, farro
- (optional) 1 lime cut in wedges
Instructions:
- Drizzle olive oil over the fish and season with salt, pepper, oregano, paprika and (optional) crushed red pepper.
- Heat a large skillet with some olive oil and cook the onions and peppers and mushrooms for 4-5 minutes.
- Stir in the garlic, season with salt and pepper and cook until fragrant (about 10 seconds)
- Add the white wine and let the wine reduce by half.
- Add the diced tomatoes, bay leaves, and season with salt and pepper.
- Place the seasoned fish in the skillet and spoon the sauce over the fish.
- Stir in the capers, cover and cook over medium heat, covered, for 12-15 minutes or until the fish is fully cooked through.
- Serve with lime wedges and rice, if desired.
