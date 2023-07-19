WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is cooking hot dogs, three different ways, in honor of National Hot Dog Day!

Chicago-style Hot Dogs — on tortillas

Ingredients:

6 hot dogs (I like Vienna Beef Hot Dogs)

6 tortillas (8 inch)…flour, corn or wheat…warmed

(if you want it traditional, use steamed poppy seed buns)

6 dill pickle slices

3 plum tomatoes, cut into thin wedges

1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

Sport peppers

Green relish

Yellow mustard

Celery Salt

Ketchup (extremely optional)

Directions:

Grill or steam hot dogs. Serve on warm tortillas with toppings.

Caution: Using ketchup cause verbal and bodily harm.

Hot Dogs in Puffed Pastry

Ingredients:

Frozen puffed pastry, defrosted and refrigerated

6 hot dogs (I like Vienna Beef Hot Dogs)

1 egg beaten with TBSP of water (for egg wash)

Honey Dijon Mustard

Flaked Sea Salt

Black pepper

“Everything” seasoning

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Lay the cold puff pastry on a board and cut a 5½-inch wide strip to match the length of the hot dogs.

Brush a 3-inch-wide strip of the cut pastry generously with the mustard.

Place a hot dog at the end of the pastry where you brushed the mustard and roll it up and away from you one turn, until the hot dog is just encased in one layer of pastry and mustard.

Brush the next 1-inch strip of pastry with the egg wash and continue to roll the hot dog, so the pastry is completely sealed.

Cut any remaining pastry across and place the hot dog, seam side down, on (in the oven) a sheet pan lined with parchment paper (or on the grill, indirect heat on an aluminum pan.)

Prepare the remaining hot dogs the same way.

Brush the pastry with egg wash and sprinkle generously with salt, pepper and “everything” seasoning.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the pastry is nicely browned.

Serve hot with extra mustard on the side.

Chili Dog Pizza

Ingredients:

1 tube (11 ounces) refrigerated thin pizza crust

1/2 cup yellow mustard

1 can (15 ounces) chili with beans

6 hot dogs, sliced

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Chopped onion and sweet pickle relish, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven (or grill) to 425°.

Unroll and press dough into bottom of a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until edges are lightly browned, 5-7 minutes.

Spread with mustard; top with chili, hot dogs and cheese.

Bake until crust is golden and cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with onion and relish.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!