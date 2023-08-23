WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is making different kinds of fruity popsicles to help cool off for these hot summer days!

Homemade Popsicle Cups

Ingredients:

½ cups each watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew cubes

6 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk or coconut condensed milk, plus more as needed

6 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)

Kosher salt

Directions:

In a blender, combine watermelon, 2 tablespoons condensed milk, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Puree until smooth. Taste for sweetness; add more condensed milk as desired.

Transfer to a pourable container. Rinse blender; repeat with cantaloupe and honeydew.

Pour 1 to 2 tablespoons of one fruit puree into molds. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons each of other two fruit purees and repeat process until molds are filled to 1/4 inch from top. Freeze until firm, at least 8 hours.

Boozy Piña Colada Popsicles

Ingredients:

2 cups (16 oz) pineapple juice

1 cup (8 oz) coconut milk

½ cup (4 oz) dark rum (omit for non-alcoholic popsicles)

Juice of 1/2 lime

Instructions:

Pour all ingredients in a large measuring cup. Stir to combine.

Pour into molds. Place a popsicle stick into each mold and cover. Freeze for 8 hours or until frozen firm.

Run the mold under hot water to cleanly release the popsicles. Store in the freezer for up to 6 weeks.