Dean Richards shares his recipe for Greek-styled Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

6 tomatoes, (medium to large size)

6 green peppers, (medium to large size)

6 green zucchini (larger sized)

1 ½ cup olive oil

1 med-large onion, finely chopped

1 small green pepper, finely chopped

1 small zucchini, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 – 15 ½ oz. can chopped tomato

½ 6oz. can, tomato paste

2 cups Uncle Ben’s Long Grain Rice

4 cups water

1 cup chopped fresh mint

1 cup chopped parsley

½ cup slivered almonds

1 handful raisins

1 TSP, Allspice

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

Wash tomatoes, peppers and zucchini. Pre-hear oven to 350 degrees. Cut a thin slice from the top of each. Scoop out the pulp, leaving a shell about ¼ inch thick. Hollow out the peppers. For the tomatoes and zucchini. Chop up the pulps coarsely. Set aside. In a pan, sauté the onion and garlic in 2 TBSP of olive oil. Add in the finely chopped zucchini, chopped peppers and tomato pulp. In a separate pan, cook the rice until it’s ALMOST done (2 cups rice to 4 cups water.) You want it al dente so it can finish cooking inside the stuffed vegetable. Into the rice, add parsley, mint, raisins and slivered almonds. Add allspice, salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the tomato paste into the vegetable mixture. Combine the rice and veggie mixture. Fill the hollowed-out tomato, peppers and zucchini with the rice mixture. Replace the tops and arrange the stuffed vegetables in an oven dish and drizzle them with a little olive oil, thsome water and the chopped tomatoes. Bake for 30-40 minutes in a 350 F oven. Let it cool for 20 minutes before serving.

Note: Dean mentions his rice cooker in the segment. It is this one. He also mentioned a peppermill. It is this one.

