Dean is cooking Cranberry Beef Brisket
Ingredients:
- 1 (3-4 lb.) beef brisket
- 2 (14 oz.) cans whole berry cranberry sauce
- 1 (12 oz.) can ginger ale
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1 envelope onion soup mix
- 1 tablespoons cornstarch
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- (Optional: 1 lb. yukon gold potatoes, 1 lb. baby or cut up carrots)
Instructions:
- Place brisket in a lightly greased slow cooker. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 can of cranberry sauce, ginger ale, dried cranberries, onion soup mix, corn starch and salt and pepper, to taste.
- Pour sauce over brisket.
- Add optional potatoes and carrots.
- Cover and cook on low for about 8 hours, or until brisket is tender.
- Remove brisket to a platter. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile in a medium bowl, whisk together remaining can of cranberry sauce with desired amount of juices from slow cooker to create a glaze.
- Slice brisket. Serve brisket, potatoes and carrots with cranberry glaze.
Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!