Dean talks with Thom Zimmy on Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Letter to You’

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” captures Springsteen recording “Letter To You” live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of ten originals from the new record. The film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself and to the role it has played in Springsteen’s life. Throughout the documentary, Springsteen shares his thoughts and feelings behind “Letter To You” and puts the new music into the context of his entire body of work. In that way, it’s the next piece in the autobiographical series that began with the memoir Born to Run, continued with “Springsteen on Broadway” and advanced through his film “Western Stars.”