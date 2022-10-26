Dean shares his recipe for Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja (Cuban Shredded Beef)

Ingredients:

3 lbs. beef flank steak

1 cup beef broth (low or no-sodium)

6 oz. can tomato paste

14 oz. can petite diced tomatoes

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. turmeric

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 small white onion diced

2 bell peppers (orange and green) diced

1 cup Spanish olives, halved.

3 whole garlic cloves, peeled and crushed.

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

Cut the flank steak into larger sized chucks. In a pan with some olive oil, brown the beef on all sides. No need to cook all the way through. Just get a nice brown surface for flavor. Set aside.

Add the beef broth, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, salt, pepper, oregano, cumin, turmeric and apple cider vinegar to the slow cooker. Stir.

Add the flank steak to the sauce so it gets coated. Add the bell pepper, onion, olives and garlic cloves, mix those items together to combine on top of the meat.

Cover and cook on low for 9 hours…or on HIGH for 5 hours, without opening the lid during the cooking time.

Shred the meat with 2 forks right in the slow cooker. Adjust seasonings.

Serve with rice and black beans.

