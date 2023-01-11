CHICAGO – For the second time in 2023, Dean Richards is sharing one of his recipes on WGN Morning News.

The entertainment reporter is cooking up Greek Orzo with Ground Beef on the January 11 edition of the show. You can see the recipe below and you can watch Dean cook the dish after 10:15 AM in the video above.

Greek Orzo with Ground Beef

1 pound ground beef

1 large onion diced (I prefer sweet onions)

8 oz. can tomato paste

1 teaspoon salt plus more if needed

Pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 heaping teaspoon dried spearmint or 1 tablespoon fresh chopped mint

4 cups water or 4 cups broth (beef or vegetable)

1 cup Orzo pasta (regular or whole wheat)

Grated Romano cheese

Fresh chopped mint or parsley, optional for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Brown the ground beef and onion in a large pot over medium-high heat until fully cooked, about 6 minutes.

2. Add the whole can of tomato paste, kosher salt (1 teaspoon), black pepper to taste, ground cinnamon (1/4 teaspoon), and dried spearmint (1 heaping teaspoon.)

3. Stir to coat the meat in the tomato paste and spices and cook until tomato paste begins to brown, about two minutes.

4. Add the four cups of water (or broth); bring to a boil.

5. Add orzo (1 cup); stir, cover, and simmer on low, stirring occasionally, until orzo is cooked (approximately 20 minutes).

6. Serve with grated Romano cheese. Chopped fresh mint or parsley is optional for garnish.

