David Shaw of ‘The Revivalists’ talks about the state of the music industry and his first solo release

After 4 albums with chart-topping alternative rock band The Revivalists, a platinum breakout single, 410 million streams, a #1 Alternative hit, David Shaw is stepping into his solo artistry for the first time.

David recently released his first-ever solo singles from his forthcoming album due in 2021. Lead radio single, “Shaken” is currently one of the most added songs at Triple A Radio, and is an affirmation that the things that make you feel different or insecure are the very things that can be your strengths in life and ultimately lead to your passion, purpose, and success as you grow up and break out of that self-defeating way of thinking that comes from experiences in childhood such as bullying, which is an on-going epidemic especially in this age of social media.

More about David here.