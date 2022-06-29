Comedian and actor Dave Coulier returns to tv with a new show on the faith based streaming network, Pure Flix.

The show, “Live+Local,” stars Coulier and Emily Pendergast is a behind the scenes look at fictional Christian radio station K-HUGG as the staff is experiencing some transitions and power shifts at work.

Dave also talked about his early comedy days with his friend, the late Bob Saget and how living sober for the past two years has impacted his life.

“Live+Local” premieres on Pure Flix July 7th.