CHICAGO — There are just certain movies that hit just right – and the ending has a lot to do with that.

If the filmmakers and actors can hit the final scenes just right, it can help a movie leave a lasting impression for generations.

Dan Ponce has his list of memorable films that had the perfect finish, and he decided to make those the subject of his choices for “The List” on Wednesday morning.

He shared with the others hosts his movies with the most satisfying endings, ranging from sports movies to dramas.

You can see Dan’s choices on this edition of “The List” from June 7’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.