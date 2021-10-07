Daniel Craig reflects on his time as James Bond



CHICAGO — After 15 years, Daniel Craig is saying goodbye to the role of James Bond with the release of his latest and final Bond movie.



On Wednesday, Craig was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In his acceptance speech, he said, “If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man.”

In a Zoom chat with WGN’s Dean Richards, Craig reflected on his time as 007.

“No Time To Die” officially opens Friday and in some theaters on Thursday.



