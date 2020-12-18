Damien Robitaille’s one-man band of cover tunes has made him a viral video star!

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bientôt ce sera Noël is available on Spotify
www.damienrobitaille.com

Originally from Ontario and based in Québec for more than 15 years, Damien Robitaille has become a key figure in the French-Canadian music industry. Following a remarkable victory at the 2005 Francouvertes, he quickly signed with record-label Audiogram and the agency 9e vague.

What follows is the release of four albums – L’homme qui me ressemble (2006), Homme autonome (2009), Omniprésent (2012), Univers Parallèles (2017) – as well as eight tours and hundreds of live-performances in Canada, France, Belgium, Switzerland and Argentina.

Continuing beyond the world of music, Damien has also hosted a radio-show (Jamais trop tard pour les standards, on Espace musique 2011), been on TV (Ma caravane au Canada and Voyage de chien on UnisTV) and cinema (Un rêve américain).

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News