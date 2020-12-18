Damien Robitaille’s one-man band of cover tunes has made him a viral video star!

Bientôt ce sera Noël is available on Spotify

www.damienrobitaille.com

Originally from Ontario and based in Québec for more than 15 years, Damien Robitaille has become a key figure in the French-Canadian music industry. Following a remarkable victory at the 2005 Francouvertes, he quickly signed with record-label Audiogram and the agency 9e vague.

What follows is the release of four albums – L’homme qui me ressemble (2006), Homme autonome (2009), Omniprésent (2012), Univers Parallèles (2017) – as well as eight tours and hundreds of live-performances in Canada, France, Belgium, Switzerland and Argentina.

Continuing beyond the world of music, Damien has also hosted a radio-show (Jamais trop tard pour les standards, on Espace musique 2011), been on TV (Ma caravane au Canada and Voyage de chien on UnisTV) and cinema (Un rêve américain).