D.B. Sweeney debuts new movie live on Facebook

TWO DUM MICKS, the story of a pair of unlucky guys who meet in jail and immediately hatch a scheme that involves the Food Network, DUI Attorneys and the duck-delight, Fois Gras. The plan’s flaws are quickly and disastrously exposed with quick wit and humor. Actor, Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings) and D.B. Sweeney (The Cutting Edge) star in the 5-minute pilot episode. As the winner of over 50 film festival awards, the short film to premiere LIVE on Facebook (@TwoDumMicks) this Wednesday April 1st

Two Dum Micks was written and produced by Sweeney and is the pilot episode in what will be an ongoing series of shorts starring Astin, Sweeney and many well-known celebrity guests. For those who miss the watch party, you can also view this post-premiere on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOe5bSN_cM4 .