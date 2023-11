Cyclocross, a fall/winter discipline of bike racing, has the largest series in the country in Chicago Sunday with Quarry Cross at The Forge in Lemont. Jason Kanoff from Chicago Cyclocross Cup and Rob Curtis, the president of the Illinois Cycling Association join WGN Weekend Morning News to share more.

