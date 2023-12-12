There’s a new book from music journalist Simon Price— a career-spanning and in-depth biography of Robert Smith and company, The Cure, chronicling their 40 year history.

With 13 studio albums, tours that pack stadiums all over the world—including their recent sold-out series across North America in Spring/Summer 2023—they were the first alternative band to be inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame, in 2019 by Trent Reznor.

‘Curepedia: The A-Z of the Cure’

