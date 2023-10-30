CHICAGO — A number of Cubs’ fans along with the team itself are remembering a die-hard fan who became an internet sensation during the club’s run to the 2016 World Series championship run.

Dorothy Farrell, whose celebration plans for the Cubs’ first pennant in 71 years went viral, has died at the age of 97.

A longtime fan of the north siders along with members of her family, she came to fame when she told Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal that her celebration of the National League championship would include a shot of Jagermeister liquor.

After that, WGN Morning News contacted Farrell to share that celebration, which she did during an entertaining segment with sports anchor Pat Tomasulo. Together they shared a few shots of Jagermeister while taking a few of their own at each other with perspective on the team along with topics of the day.

The full segment aired on October 26, with the Cubs winning Game 2 of the World Series later that night.

Farrell would later appear on set on WGN News after the Cubs won the 2016 World Series on November 2.

The Chicago Cubs had a tribute to the longtime fan of the club on X on Sunday afternoon. The team honored Farrell on her 90th birthday at Wrigley Field in 2016, putting a photo of her that day in the post.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Dorothy’s family and loved ones. The Cubs were truly lucky to have her as a loyal fan for so many years,” said the team on the post.