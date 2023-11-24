More than three years after COVID-19 arrived in the United States, the country’s former top doctor believes the federal government is still not acting fast enough to protect Americans from the virus or a pandemic of another kind. Former Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Jerome Adams explains what we need to know to create a safer environment for individuals, families, and communities, how we can respond better to the next threat, why we keep making the same mistakes, and why we must promote health equity for all.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction