Creators and co-stars of “South Side” bring the best of the Chicago to the world stage

Diallo and Bashir met in college and started in TV as writers on “Chocolate News” for Comedy Central, going on to write for “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and since then have carved out their place in comedy writing and starring in several hit series.They also have another very successful, critically acclaimed IFC series, “Sherman’s Showcase,” on the air the same time as South Side, and it’s also returning for a season two.

In addition to “South Side,” Diallo and Bashir also created, wrote, and starred in AMC/IFC’s Emmy Award-winning scripted musical variety/sketch comedy “Sherman’s Showcase” (which also holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a rare feat for two creators!) Executive Produced by John Legend, the stylish sketch show moves to its own groove and invites everyone to laugh along including A-list guest stars like Tiffany Haddish, Common, Quincy Jones, and Lil Rel, just to name a few. On June 19, 2020, an hour-long “Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular” aired, garnering multiple award nominations and wins including: Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Specialat the 2021 NAACP Image Awards, Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (WON)at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, and Best Period and/or Character Makeup – Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series, or Movie for Televisionat the 2021 Hollywood Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist Guild Awards.“Sherman’s Showcase” will return for season 2, in 2022.

While “South Side” and “Sherman’s Showcase” keep Diallo and Bashir busy, they also recently closed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros TV, to create and produce television projects in a wide range of genres, from animation and superhero series, to comedies and dramas.