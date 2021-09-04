Creator of ‘Chicago Party Aunt’ Twitter shares details about new Netflix series

CHICAGO — The creator of the Chicago Party Aunt Twitter page joined the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk new details about the upcoming Netflix series.

The 16-episode series was inspired by the Twitter account’s blunt and boozy persona, “Chicago Party Aunt” — which is the fictional creation of Chicago sketch and improv veteran Chris Witaske.

The comedy will star Second City veteran Lauren Ash as “Diane Dunbrowski” — AKA: the Chicago Party Aunt, whose mantra is, “If life gives you lemons, turn that **** into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.”

Additional voice cast members include Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, and Witaske.

“Chicago Party Aunt” streams on Netflix Sept. 17.