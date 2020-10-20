Creator and host Phil Rosenthal’s secret to the success of “Somebody Feed Phil” and what inspired him to make this show!

Somebody Feed Phil

Season 4 on October 30

Phil Rosenthal is the creator and host of Somebody Feed Phil, which combines his love of food and travel with his unique brand of humor. Rosenthal travels the world with unbridled curiosity in search of great food. Phil shares being transformed by the food he eats, the people he meets, and the joy of travel. With trademark humor, Phil talks about his creative writing career, the pleasure he finds in food, and the community that can be built from both laughter and meals. Audiences leave entertained and encouraged to pursue their passions and explore the world.

In 1995, Rosenthal created the hit CBS comedy, “Everybody Loves Raymond,” which premiered in 1996. He was the Showrunner/Executive Producer for all nine years of the show’s very successful run, which ended in 2005. Rosenthal’s first travel food series, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, premiered on PBS in fall 2015 and received two Taste Awards as well as the winner of the 2016 James Beard Award for Best Television Program, on Location.