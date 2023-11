Rachel Rosenkrantz makes guitars and other instruments from sustainable materials… from mushroom ukuleles and beehive guitars to banjos made out of kombucha leather to guitars with eggshell.

atelierrosenkrantz.com

Instagram: @atelier_rosenkrantz

