Craig Hodges NBA players for taking a stand for social justice and reflects on his own activism that cost him a career

Protests across the country following the shooting of Jacob Blake have made their way to sports as athletes in the NBA, NFL NHL and some MLB teams speak out against police brutality. The first to walk out were the Milwaukee Bucks who announced they were boycotting their playoff games.

Former Chicago Bull Craig Hodges knows what it’s like to pout your career on the line for the sake of social and racial justice. He joined us to talk about what things were like when he made headlines for protesting back in 1991.