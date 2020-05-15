Craig Gass’ Classic Walken Story; Tracy Morgan; Tiger King; Last Dance; Gene Simmons

We love comedian Craig Gass. His impressions enhance the stories he tells and he always finds a way to make us laugh with his observations on the hot topics of the day. Check out www.getgass.com to find out about a special comedy show and more!
by: Jeff HooverPosted: / Updated:
We love comedian Craig Gass. His impressions enhance the stories he tells and he always finds a way to make us laugh with his observations on the hot topics of the day. Check out www.getgass.com to find out about a special comedy show and more!