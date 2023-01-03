The WGN Morning News team remembered and paid tribute Tuesday to their friend and beloved YouTube star Kennan Cahill.

Kennan had Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome. He passed away on December 29 at the age of 27 due to complications from open heart surgery.

He was one of the first viral YouTube sensations, with his videos having over 500-million views.

Keenan was a friend of WGN and made several appearances on the Morning Show over the years, most memorable was a lip-sync video made with the WGN Morning News team.

On behalf of his WGN, our deepest condolences go out to Kennan’s loved ones.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for his medical and funeral costs.

Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.