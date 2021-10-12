Courtesy Desk: The Fart Pedal turns guitar music into fart sounds

In today’s Courtesy Desk segment, Paul introduces us to Steve Gadlin — the inventor of the Fart Pedal.

And with the help of WGN’s inhouse guitarist, Lothar, they demonstrate how the Fart Pedal works.

Enjoy!

Check it out: www.thefartpedal.com

