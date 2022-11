In today’s Courtesy Desk, WGN employees planned a surprise baby shower for Morning Show Producer Ross McAbee whose wife is expecting their first baby next month!

Ahead of the baby’s arrival, Weatherman Paul Konrad has some parenting advice for Ross. Good or bad? We can’t decide. You be the judge.

