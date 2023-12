John Vincent joins Paul Konrad at the Courtesy Desk to talk Ditka’s, Lady Gaga and perform “White Christmas.”

The John Vincent Show

December 17th 6pm – 8pm

Rizzo’s Bar and Inn

3658 N. Clark Street

www.rizzosbarandinn.com

An Evening with John Vincent

January 5, 2024 at 7:30pm

The Lyric Theater

12952 Western Ave.

Blue Island

www.lyrictheater.com

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.