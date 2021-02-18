Courtesy Desk: Robin, Paul try TikTok ‘Center of Gravity’ challenge

CHICAGO — Robin Baumgarten and Paul Konrad tried the TikTok “Center of Gravity” challenge.

The viral challenges a person’s center of gravity. In most of the videos, a man and woman both try the challenge by getting onto all fours on the ground. They then each try to move their arms off the ground and in most TikToks, the woman is able to complete the challenge and hold herself up while the man falls on his face.

On average, women have a lower center of gravity than men.

Robin and Paul gave the challenge a try.